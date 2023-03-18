Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ATGE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.14 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $12,230,000.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

