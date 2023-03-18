Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,507 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.70.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,195. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

