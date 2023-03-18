adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

FRA ADS traded down €0.90 ($0.97) during trading on Friday, reaching €141.04 ($151.66). 1,315,600 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €145.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €131.99. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($216.14).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

