Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACET. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ACET opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $318.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares in the company, valued at $503,919.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $153,000.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

