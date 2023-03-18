Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACET. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ACET opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $318.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

In other news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares in the company, valued at $503,919.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $153,000.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

