Adam W. Grosshans Sells 2,295 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) CAO Adam W. Grosshans sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $40,116.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RMAX stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $302.23 million, a PE ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

