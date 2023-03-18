Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,326. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

