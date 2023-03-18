Accurate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,390 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. 7,068,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.81.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 215.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

