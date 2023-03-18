Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix Stock Down 2.1 %

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

NFLX stock traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,918,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $396.50. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

