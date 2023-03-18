Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,215 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,923,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,924,199. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.12 and a 200-day moving average of $284.50.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

