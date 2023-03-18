Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2,393.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 109,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

NYSE:NOW traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $441.00. 2,917,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,080. The business has a fifty day moving average of $439.00 and a 200-day moving average of $412.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

