Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,429. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $111.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

