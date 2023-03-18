Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Insider Activity

Accenture Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $250.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,470,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,999. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.16. The firm has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

About Accenture



Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

