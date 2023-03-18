AC Immune’s (ACIU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

AC Immune Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 109,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $185.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.59. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

About AC Immune

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 720.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 52,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 325,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

