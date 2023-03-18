AC Immune’s (ACIU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
AC Immune Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 109,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $185.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.59. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune
About AC Immune
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AC Immune (ACIU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.