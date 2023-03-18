ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ABM opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.