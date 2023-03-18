A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Russell2000 comprises about 3.4% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

Shares of RWM stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $25.18. 2,593,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,547. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.