9,080 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Purchased by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,141,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,197,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,267,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.
Ball Stock Down 1.2 %
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Ball Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
