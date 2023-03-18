8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Samuel C. Wilson Sells 34,703 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $167,615.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
8X8 Stock Down 11.3 %
Shares of NYSE EGHT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.
Institutional Trading of 8X8
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.