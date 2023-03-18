8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Samuel C. Wilson Sells 34,703 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $167,615.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

8X8 Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

8X8 Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1,620.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

