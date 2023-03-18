89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.
89bio Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $628.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. 89bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
