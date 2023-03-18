86,955 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22,385.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 953,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,171,000 after purchasing an additional 948,903 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 203.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 822,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,134,000 after buying an additional 551,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,952 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,278,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,279,000 after buying an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $100.07. 625,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,440. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.78.

