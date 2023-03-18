7,983 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 621,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 36,477 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 929,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,191. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.