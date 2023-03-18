68,972 Shares in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,972 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Washington Federal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Washington Federal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 60.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Washington Federal by 120.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Washington Federal by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $48,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Washington Federal Trading Down 4.7 %

WAFD opened at $30.13 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $196.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Articles

