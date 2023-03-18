67,840 Shares in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Acquired by Stolper Co

Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 67,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 257,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,213. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

