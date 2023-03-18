6,456 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,456 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,869,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE LUV traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. 7,742,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,112,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

