47,178 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.43. 7,903,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,469,961. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

