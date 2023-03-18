4,480 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Brinker International by 81.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Brinker International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 36.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.35. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047 over the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

