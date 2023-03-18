42-coin (42) One Day Volume Tops $0.69

42-coin (42) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last week, 42-coin has traded 59.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for about $32,809.95 or 1.20110024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00319364 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00024090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012983 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016168 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000229 BTC.

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

