2,889 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $100.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $106.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

