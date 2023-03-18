2,840 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

