26,582 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Purchased by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of BCE by 106.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BCE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BCE by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in BCE by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 125.97%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

