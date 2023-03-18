26,413 Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 531,755 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,852,000 after acquiring an additional 451,298 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 247,609 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 247,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $461.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.85. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -187.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

