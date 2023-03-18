1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE traded down $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $45.10. 243,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,501. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $94.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Source

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in 1st Source by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 1st Source by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

Featured Stories

