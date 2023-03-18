17,797 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,797 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.86 and a 200 day moving average of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

