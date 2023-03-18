17,776 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 983.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $123.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average of $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $76.06 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

