1,632 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,632 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $1,074,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 6.7 %

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.23. 1,595,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,733. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $98.54. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.56.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

