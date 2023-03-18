1,418 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,718.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,718.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,453 shares of company stock worth $3,836,464 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Recommended Stories

