1,250 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VIG stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.26. 1,260,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,381. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

