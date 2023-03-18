1,131 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $200.46. 3,353,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.29 and its 200 day moving average is $177.67. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

