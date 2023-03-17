ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26,633.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

