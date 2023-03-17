Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 104.92%.
Zomedica Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of Zomedica stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Zomedica has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Zomedica in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zomedica
About Zomedica
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zomedica (ZOM)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.