Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 104.92%.

Zomedica Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Zomedica stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Zomedica has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Zomedica in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zomedica

About Zomedica

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 68.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

