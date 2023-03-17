Zilliqa Price Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $454.95 million and approximately $40.03 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,297,581,732 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

