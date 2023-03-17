Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 281,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 530,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZNTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $53,582.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $77,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 871,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,799,235.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,763 shares of company stock worth $873,760. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3,284.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 113,153 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 120.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 254,960 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,309,000 after purchasing an additional 857,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 68,327 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Recommended Stories

