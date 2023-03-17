Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $46.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.44.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,065.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $873,760. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $18.93 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
