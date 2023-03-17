Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $46.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,065.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $873,760. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3,284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 113,153 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 120.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 254,960 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,309,000 after buying an additional 857,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 68,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $18.93 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

