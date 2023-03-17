Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises 0.4% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Yum China by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 41.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

Yum China Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

