Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,497 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $286.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

