Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,777 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 18,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $300.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total transaction of $604,705.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,231,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total transaction of $604,705.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,231,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total transaction of $783,350.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,684,351.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,916 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,970. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

