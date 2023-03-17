Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $40.50 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $40,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.00. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

