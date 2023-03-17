Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $136,678,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,414,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.38.

REGN opened at $749.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $746.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $727.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

