Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 15,602 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258,993 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,604 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,674. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

