Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after buying an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,761. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

