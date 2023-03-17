Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.84

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 264629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 44.78% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $139,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,116,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,103,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,001,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after acquiring an additional 492,246 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yext by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Yext by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.